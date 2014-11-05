FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan coalition's Komeito wants to consider extra budget stimulus
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 5, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Japan coalition's Komeito wants to consider extra budget stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The junior party in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s coalition wants to consider an extra budget to ensure that the economic recovery does not falter, the party’s leader said on Wednesday.

“The economy is at the critical point in moving toward a positive cycle” of rising prices, profits, wages and consumption, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told a meeting of government and coalition leaders.

“As we head toward year end, I’d like to consider various measures, including a supplementary budget, to promote consumption.”

Abe reiterated to the meeting that he wants to carefully examine third-quarter gross domestic product and other data to decide whether to proceed with a plan to raise the national sales tax for a second time in 18 months.

That decision is expected in early December.

Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.