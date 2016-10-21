FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BOJ's Kuroda: No signs of excessive risk-taking in Japan
October 21, 2016

BOJ's Kuroda: No signs of excessive risk-taking in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no signs of excessive risk-taking or overheating in the country's financial activity.

"At present, we don't see any big problem that could destabilize Japan's financial system," Kuroda said in a speech at an annual meeting of Japanese credit associations.

But he added that the BOJ's negative interest rate policy was weighing on financial institutions' profits, which were already in a declining trend due to structural factors like narrowing margins and a rapidly ageing population.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
