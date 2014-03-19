BOJ chief: China's job conditions could improve as it rebalances economy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that China’s employment conditions could improve even as its growth slows, with the world’s second biggest economy undergoing “huge rebalancing” to focus on domestic demand-led growth.

Japan, too, is benefiting from domestic demand-led growth, which has led to a tighter labor market, Kuroda said during a seminar in Tokyo.

The Japanese economy, like the United State, is becoming a more service sector-oriented in the medium to long term, he added.