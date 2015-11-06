FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Kuroda says risk of China hard-landing slim
November 6, 2015

BOJ's Kuroda says risk of China hard-landing slim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the risk of China’s economy suffering a hard-landing was slim as policymakers are aware of the need to stimulate short-term economic growth while pursuing long-term structural reforms.

“I don’t think China is facing big trouble” in dealing with non-performing loans at banks, Kuroda said after a speech.

“Even if the problem becomes a severe one, China has the ability to fix it with its nominal gross domestic product expanding by 7-8 percent,” he added.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

