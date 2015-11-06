BOJ's Kuroda says risk of China hard-landing slim

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the risk of China’s economy suffering a hard-landing was slim as policymakers are aware of the need to stimulate short-term economic growth while pursuing long-term structural reforms.

“I don’t think China is facing big trouble” in dealing with non-performing loans at banks, Kuroda said after a speech.

“Even if the problem becomes a severe one, China has the ability to fix it with its nominal gross domestic product expanding by 7-8 percent,” he added.