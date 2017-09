Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan laughs during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Japanese economy will grow by around 2 percent in fiscal 2015, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.