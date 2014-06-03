BOJ's Kuroda: Domestic demand remains key to meeting price goal

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the country’s output gap has narrowed near zero but domestic demand needs to continue increasing for the economy to achieve the bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

He also told parliament that with supply constraints becoming evident, it is “very important” for the government to map out a credible growth strategy and proceed with measures to boost Japan’s growth potential.