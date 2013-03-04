FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ head nominee Kuroda: want to eye 2 percent inflation in two years
#Business News
March 4, 2013 / 3:02 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ head nominee Kuroda: want to eye 2 percent inflation in two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Japan government's nominee for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a hearing session at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Haruhiko Kuroda, the government’s nominee for next Bank of Japan governor, said on Monday he personally wanted to pursue monetary easing on the belief that an appropriate time span for achieving 2 percent inflation would be around two years.

Kuroda was cautious about any BOJ measures directly aimed at affecting currency moves, saying that maintaining currency stability was the responsibility of the government, not the central bank.

Kuroda made the remarks in a confirmation hearing at the lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
