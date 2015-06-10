Bank of Japan's Kuroda says no talk at G7 about strong dollar

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday there was “no discussion at all” about currency moves, including the dollar’s strength, at a Group of Seven finance leaders’ gathering in Germany late last month.

He also told parliament that while diverging monetary policies of the United States and other countries may have affected dollar moves, many other factors influence dollar/yen rates.

“I therefore don’t think we can assume that the dollar will strengthen more and more against the yen from here,” Kuroda said.