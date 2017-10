Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a group interview at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the financial sector’s support of corporate and household activity is necessary for monetary policy to lead to higher economic growth.

There is still some uncertainty in global financial markets, so it is important for banks to practice good risk management, Kuroda said in a speech.