BOJ's Kuroda: Impact of negative rates on economy unknown
November 25, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

BOJ's Kuroda: Impact of negative rates on economy unknown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the implication of negative interest rates on the economy and financial markets was unclear.

“Negative short-term interest rates could be possible and (may have been) experimented in some countries in the past. But that’s only to some extent and for quite a short time,” he said in a seminar.

Kuroda added that the BOJ will maintain its aggressive asset-buying program “in coming months and years” to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in a stable manner.

“Given the situation where short-term interest rates are near zero, there is no way other than to implement what people call unconventional monetary measures when the economy requires monetary easing,” he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
