Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures as he listens to questions from a reporter during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that Japan’s economy is getting on track towards achieving a 2 percent inflation target as price hikes spread to a broader range of goods on the back of a narrowing output gap.

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, also said that the economy is recovering moderately.