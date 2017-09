Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Wednesday that the central bank is conducting monetary policy to target the domestic economy and to end deflation at the earliest possible time.

Kuroda, speaking at the upper house budget committee, also said a country’s currency tends to weaken when its central bank eases policy, but one cannot say that about every case.