BOJ's Kuroda voices confidence of meeting 2 percent inflation target

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Wednesday that the economy is on track to meet the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target as planned, sounding confident about effects of its massive stimulus put in place about a year ago.

Japan’s economy is expected to continue to grow above its potential even after a sales tax rise in April, he said, but added that the BOJ will adjust policy if necessary while examining risks that would threaten its price goal.

The world economy is expected to continue a recovery, albeit at a moderate pace, Kuroda said in a speech at a symposium in Tokyo.