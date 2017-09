Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks outside the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming August 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Stubbs

JACKSON HOLE Wyo. (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that he expects an improving global economy will gradually boost Japanese exports.

“Given the relatively good prospects of the world economy, we expect Japan’s exports (to) gradually catch up,” Kuroda told reporters at a central bankers’ symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.