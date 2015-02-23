BOJ's Kuroda: Oil price falls to help hit price goal in long run

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that falls in crude oil prices will help accelerate consumer inflation in the long run by boosting economic activity.

“There’s no change to our goal of hitting 2 percent inflation at the earliest date possible, with a time frame of around two years,” Kuroda told parliament.

Kuroda made the remarks to an opposition lawmaker, who urged him to admit the BOJ has failed to meet its pledge of achieving its 2 percent inflation target within two years as slumping oil prices push price growth further away from the target.