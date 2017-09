Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that inflation is likely to accelerate a lot in the second half of fiscal 2015 as long as oil prices do not continue falling.

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, also said it is possible for consumer prices to fall temporarily due to a decline in oil prices from last year.