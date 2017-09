Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that the country’s trend inflation is steadily improving due to a tightening output gap and rising inflation expectations.

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, said the output gap is estimated around zero and will continue to improve ahead, while anchoring inflation expectations near 2 percent is very important in achieving the central bank’s price stability goal.