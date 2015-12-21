Debt purchase change gives BOJ flexibility to expand QE if needed: Kuroda

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that recent changes to the central bank’s debt purchase program gives it the flexibility to expand monetary easing if needed, according to a government official.

Kuroda, who spoke at a meeting of cabinet ministers, said the changes to its quantitative easing will allow it to quickly respond to any changes in the economic outlook, according to the government official.

Last week, the BOJ surprised investors by extending the duration of government bonds it purchases to make it easier to buy the debt it needs for quantitative easing.