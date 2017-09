Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (C) speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he is willing to take bold steps if needed to ensure that inflation reaches the central bank’s 2 percent price target.

Kuroda, speaking in front of labor union representatives, also said gains in wages are needed to ensure inflation accelerates in a sustainable manner.