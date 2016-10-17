FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BOJ Kuroda: To adjust policy as needed to hit 2 percent price goal
October 17, 2016 / 12:46 AM / 10 months ago

BOJ Kuroda: To adjust policy as needed to hit 2 percent price goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda attends IMFC plenary during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2016.Yuri Gripas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank will adjust monetary policy as needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target with an eye on economic, price and financial developments.

"Japan's economy is expected to expand moderately as a trend," Kuroda said in a speech at the central bank's quarterly meeting of its regional branch managers.

The BOJ last month switched its policy to target interest rates and away from expanding the monetary base - or the pace of money printing - after years of massive asset purchases failed to jolt the economy out of decades-long stagnation.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

