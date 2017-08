Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2017.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that the central bank would pursue "powerful" monetary easing to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target, describing the current situation as being half way to hitting that goal.

Kuroda told parliament that the central bank's monetary easing was not aimed at financing government debt.