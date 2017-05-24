FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BOJ's Kuroda: uncertainty about natural interest rate complicates policy
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 24, 2017 / 12:20 AM / 3 months ago

BOJ's Kuroda: uncertainty about natural interest rate complicates policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 27, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that uncertainty about the natural rate of interest - the level of interest rates that neither stimulates nor constrains growth - is making it difficult for central bankers to steer policy.

Kuroda, who spoke at a seminar hosted by the BOJ, said the natural rate of interest has been falling globally, which has led central banks to adopt unconventional economic policies.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.