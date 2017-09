Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that investors have been buying the yen recently due to risk aversion and worries about the global economic outlook, according to a government official.

Kuroda, who spoke at a meeting of the government’s top advisory panel on economics and fiscal policy, also said the BOJ will monitor how market moves impact Japan’s economy and prices, according to the official.