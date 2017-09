Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that the central bank would do “whatever it can” if necessary in order to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, maintained his optimism, saying that the price trend was steadily improving, but added that the BOJ would adjust monetary policy if prices deviated and threatened its target.