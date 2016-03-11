FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ governor says time needed for negative rates to have impact: economy minister
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 11, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

BOJ governor says time needed for negative rates to have impact: economy minister

Stanley White

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the government’s top advisory panel that it will take time for its negative interest rate policy to have an impact, Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Friday.

Kuroda also told the panel that the BOJ’s minus 0.1 percent interest rate will initially apply to only 10-20 trillion yen of commercial banks’ reserves, according to the economy minister.

The BOJ’s next policy meeting ends on March 15, and there are lingering doubts about how far the central bank can take rates into negative territory.

“Governor Kuroda told the advisory panel that its negative interest rate policy has pushed down the yield curve, but it will take some time to filter through the economy,” Ishihara said.

In January, the BOJ stunned investors by adopting a negative interest rate policy to spur lending and generate inflation.

The BOJ is also buying 80 trillion yen ($702.74 billion) of government debt annually to try to meet its 2 percent inflation target and prevent a return to deflation.

Opinion is divided on whether negative interest rates will work.

Also on Friday, Japanese banks expressed concern that the BOJ’s policy is hurting their earnings, which could lead them to charge higher fees on corporate accounts, according to a presentation by the Cabinet Office.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.