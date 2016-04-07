BOJ's Kuroda reiterates readiness to ease more if needed

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda (L) attends the BOJ quarterly branch manager's meeting with Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank would take additional monetary easing steps if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target with an eye on risks to the economy and prices.

“Japan’s economy continues to recover moderately as a trend, although some weaknesses are seen in exports and output,” Kuroda said in a speech delivered to a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.

The BOJ stunned markets by deciding in January to add negative interest rates to its massive asset-buying program in a fresh attempt to reflate the economy and accelerate inflation toward its ambitious 2 percent target.