a year ago
Kuroda says BOJ will keep ultra-easy policy: government official
September 16, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Kuroda says BOJ will keep ultra-easy policy: government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016.Ng Han Guan/Pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank will maintain ultra-loose monetary conditions to support the country's economic recovery, according to a Cabinet Office official.

"The BOJ will closely watch how recent market moves affect Japan's economy and prices," the Cabinet Office official quoted Kuroda as saying at a meeting of ministers and the BOJ governor to approve the government's monthly economic report.

Kuroda added that 20- and 30-year government bond yields were rising reflecting various market expectations over the BOJ's comprehensive assessment of its policies due next week, according to the official.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

