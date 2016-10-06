BOJ Gov Kuroda: don't expect JGB supply to run out for QE

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that he does not expect the central bank will run out of government bonds to purchase for its quantitative easing program.

Kuroda, speaking in the upper house budget committee, also said the BOJ is prohibited from directly underwriting government debt and that the BOJ conducts all its debt purchases in the secondary market.

Kuroda also said quantitative easing will not lead to hyperinflation.