a year ago
BOJ Gov Kuroda: don't expect JGB supply to run out for QE
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
October 6, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BOJ Gov Kuroda: don't expect JGB supply to run out for QE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016.Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that he does not expect the central bank will run out of government bonds to purchase for its quantitative easing program.

Kuroda, speaking in the upper house budget committee, also said the BOJ is prohibited from directly underwriting government debt and that the BOJ conducts all its debt purchases in the secondary market.

Kuroda also said quantitative easing will not lead to hyperinflation.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill

