10 months ago
BOJ Kuroda: Many central banks against raising price target
October 21, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 10 months ago

BOJ Kuroda: Many central banks against raising price target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday many central banks think their own inflation targets should be maintained at current levels of 2 percent instead of being raised to 3 or 4 percent.

He also said the BOJ has made a "very powerful" commitment by pledging to maintain its massive stimulus program until actual inflation overshoots its 2 percent target.

"We will continue to implement an extremely accommodative, expansionary monetary policy not just to reach to 2 percent but to allow actual inflation go beyond 2 percent," he said in a seminar.

Some U.S. academics have called for central banks to raise their inflation targets from 2 percent to reassure markets that they are committed to doing more to push up disappointingly low inflation.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
