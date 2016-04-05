Yen rises among factors hurting business mood: BOJ Kuroda

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during an upper house financial committee meeting of the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan in this February 18, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the yen’s recent rises were among factors that led to a deterioration in big manufacturers’ business sentiment in the central bank’s quarterly “tankan” survey released last week.

“I don’t think Japan’s economy is heading toward a slump. But exports and output are showing some weaknesses due to the slowdown in emerging economies,” Kuroda told parliament.

“It’s true yen rises have had a negative effect on big manufacturers’ sentiment,” he said, adding that it was desirable for currency rates to move in a way reflecting Japan’s economic fundamentals.