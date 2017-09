Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda gestures during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday it would be difficult for Japan’s finance ministry to intentionally weaken the yen to boost exports.

“Big swings and rapid changes in currency markets that do not reflect economic fundamentals are undesirable,” Kuroda told parliament.