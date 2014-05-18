Japan March core machinery orders jump 19.1 percent month-on-month

Heavy machinery is seen in a construction site in Tokyo March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders jumped 19.1 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, in a sign companies are more bullish about increasing business investment.

The increase compared with the median estimate for a 6.0 percent rise in a Thomson Reuters poll of economists.

Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will rise 0.4 percent in April-June. In January-March, orders rose 4.2 percent, the data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 16.1 percent. That was much more than the median estimate for a 4.2 percent annual increase.

To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at:

here