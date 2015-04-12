FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan February core machinery orders fall 0.4 percent month-on-month: government
#Business News
April 13, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Japan February core machinery orders fall 0.4 percent month-on-month: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders fell 0.4 percent in February from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday, suggesting companies were cautious about raising capital spending amid uncertainty over the economic outlook.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 2.8 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a 1.7 percent fall in January.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, increased 5.9 percent in February, versus a 3.7 percent rise seen by economists.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

