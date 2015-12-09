Surprise jump in Japan machinery orders eases capex concerns

Workers walk at a construction site in Tokyo, in this November 24, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly jumped in October by the most since March 2014, government data showed on Wednesday, a strong resumption of investment and helping ease concerns about weakness in capital spending.

Cabinet Office data showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a useful indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 10.7 percent in October from the previous month, in bold contrast to the 1.5 percent drop forecast by analysts.

Wednesday’s gain followed 7.5 percent growth in September, which had been the first month-on-month increase in four months.

The data should offer hope to policymakers pressing Japanese firms to invest more of their cash holdings to drive a virtuous economic growth cycle.

“This data suggested that companies, who had refrained from orders for machinery equipment due to concerns about Chinese economy and stock price falls, resumed orders as anxiety eases,” said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The reading came on the heels of data out on Tuesday that showed Japan’s economy dodged recession in the third quarter with the initial estimate of a contraction revised to an expansion due to an upward revision of capital spending and inventory building.

The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are showing a pick-up.

A Cabinet Office official noted, however, that the big gains may not be sustained as they were caused in part by special factors such as orders for railway vehicles. The number of industries that saw orders rising was not broadening out.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and power generating equipment, increased 10.3 percent in October, versus a 1.4 percent annual rise expected by analysts.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is piling pressure on companies to boost investment to spur growth, as his “Abenomics” recipe of monetary and fiscal stimulus and reform struggles for traction.

Japan’s biggest business lobby has said capital expenditure could surge over the next three years, prompting the government to hint at cutting corporate tax to below 30 percent next fiscal year.

Revised data showed on Tuesday that Japan’s economy grew an annualized 1.0 percent in the third quarter, versus the initial estimate of a 0.8 percent fall, with capital spending up 0.6 percent.