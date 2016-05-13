Japan's March machinery orders likely to rise modestly

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s machinery orders are expected to have rebounded only slightly in March, a Reuters poll showed, indicating firms remain cautious about their business investments on worries about economic prospects.

Core machinery orders, regarded as a useful though volatile leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, likely rose 0.5 percent in March from the previous month, the poll of 18 economists showed.

The expected gains in core orders would follow a 9.2 percent drop in February when a strong yen and worries about a slowdown in the global economy sapped firms’ willingness to spend more.

From a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electrical equipment, were seen rising 0.8 percent in March following a 0.7 percent slip in February.

“The yen’s appreciation has progressed, which has made the environment for corporate earnings more severe,” Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas, said in his report.

“Although non-manufacturers’ capital spending will likely be relatively firm, it is difficult to expect a major increase in their investment amid weak consumer spending and some signs of slowing down in spending by foreign visitors.”

The Cabinet Office will release the data at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday (Wednesday 2350 GMT). Analysts will also focus on companies’ forecasts for their core machinery orders for April-June which will be released at the same time.

Japan’s economic recovery has been very slow and data due out next Wednesday is expected to show marginal growth in January-March. Policymakers hope to ignite more spending from the business sector to boost jobs and wages.

The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its April corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for goods and services.

The poll found CGPI is expected to have declined 3.7 percent in April from a year ago, falling for 13 consecutive months.