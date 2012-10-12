FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan economics minister to discuss yen with Fed, ECB heads
October 12, 2012 / 2:31 AM / in 5 years

Japan economics minister to discuss yen with Fed, ECB heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's new Economics Minister Seiji Maehara speaks during a group interview in Tokyo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said he will discuss the pain a strong yen is inflicting on the country’s exports when he meets U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later on Friday.

“The biggest problem we face is the yen’s uptrend, which is inflicting severe pain mainly to our export industry,” Maehara told a news conference.

“As minister in charge of the economy and fiscal policy, it’s unthinkable to not mention anything about the yen,” he said about scheduled talks with Bernanke and Draghi, who are visiting Tokyo to attend the International Monetary Fund meetings.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
