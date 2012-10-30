Japan econmin wants BOJ to use powerful easing to achieve 1 percent CPI

Japan's Economics Minister Seiji Maehara arrives at Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's official residence for an extraordinary cabinet meeting in Tokyo October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday he wants the Bank of Japan to pursue strong monetary easing to achieve its goal of a 1 percent rise in the consumer price index.

Maehara, speaking to reporters, said the government would closely examine declines in industrial output to determine the performance of the overall economy.

The Bank of Japan is expected to ease monetary policy on Tuesday by expanding asset purchases as slumping exports and declining factory output heighten pressure for bolder action to support an economy on the verge of recession.

Maehara will attend the meeting. Under the laws governing the BOJ, representatives of the government can attend BOJ meetings but cannot vote on monetary policy.