Japan to hold global economy meetings April 7 and 13
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 1, 2016 / 12:37 AM / a year ago

Japan to hold global economy meetings April 7 and 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government said on Friday it would hold global economic and financial meetings on April 7 and 13.

The government will invite experts such as Nobel Economics laureate Jean Tirole to the April 7 meeting and the head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation Angel Gurria to the next one.

Japan has already held a series of government panel meetings formed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the global economy in preparation for the upcoming Group of Seven summit to be held in May.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Kaori Kaneko

