Japan officials discuss global markets as yen rises vs. dollar

TOKYO (Reuters) - Senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Finance, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan met on Tuesday to discuss global financial markets, the government’s chief spokesman said, as the yen rose to a 1-1/2 year high versus the dollar.

The meeting, the second in a series of talks scheduled on financial markets, was closed to media.

The first meeting was held on March 2, attended by officials including BOJ executive director Masayoshi Amamiya and Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa.

A rising yen tends to cause much consternation among government officials because it decreases exporters’ earnings and makes it more difficult for the economy to shake off deflationary pressure by pushing down import prices.

“I heard that there was a very frank exchange of views on financial markets at the meeting,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman.

“We will continue to closely watch financial markets and take appropriate steps as needed.”

The yen soared to its highest in 17 months against the dollar on Tuesday as sentiment in stock and commodity markets soured. The dollar was down 0.9 percent at 110.30 yen JPY=, its lowest since Oct. 31, 2014 and down 8.2 percent on the year.

The yen's gains pushed the Nikkei share average .N225 to a seven-week low as corporate earnings have come to rely on yen weakness.

Group of 20 countries have agreed that volatile foreign exchange moves can be harmful to economic growth, Suga also told reporters.

Japan will host a Group of Seven summit on May 26-27 and the government wants to use the event to promote stimulus that strengthens domestic demand and call on other nations to use fiscal spending to stimulate global growth.

However, receding expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes is causing the dollar to fall versus the yen, which could undermine the government’s efforts to reflate the moribund economy with high corporate earnings and wage growth.