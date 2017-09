Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Ryuzo Miyao speaks during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policy board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday a central bank could lose policy flexibility if it is too specific about the time frame and economic indicators on which it bases its assessment.

Miyao said the BOJ is likely to meet its 2 percent inflation target due to an improving output gap, but the timing could be delayed, according to the text of a speech posted on the central bank’s website.