Japan's top currency official to get extra deputy to deal with market turmoil: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finance ministry will assign an extra deputy to work under the country's top currency official to strengthen the ministry's response to financial market turmoil, sources said on Friday.

Masato Miyazaki, a finance ministry bureaucrat who currently works at the International Monetary Fund, will be appointed sometime this month to serve under Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa, the sources said.

The addition highlights the sense of caution within the government as worries about Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union and doubts about U.S. monetary policy could potentially send the yen soaring versus the dollar.

Investors closely watch comments from Asakawa to measure the government's level of comfort with yen moves and the chance of currency intervention. Asakawa's office also plays an important role in communicating with overseas policymakers.

This would increase Asakawa's deputies to two people from one person currently.

Government officials tend to talk down the yen when it rises because a strong yen erodes corporate earnings and increases deflationary pressure by lowering import prices.