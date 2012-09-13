Japan MOF Nakao: Will not comment on forex after Fed decision

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top financial diplomat Takehiko Nakao declined to comment on Friday regarding currency movements as the dollar fell broadly after the Federal Reserve announced a new stimulus program to bolster the U.S. economy.

“I will not comment on currencies,” Nakao, the vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.

He added that he had briefed Finance Minister Jun Azumi on the Fed’s decision and on the market movements that preceded and followed that decision.

The dollar fell broadly on Thursday, hitting a seven-month low against the yen and a four-month trough versus the euro as the Fed launched another aggressive stimulus program to shore up the U.S. economy.

In a significant shift in monetary policy, the Fed said it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and will continue to purchase those and other assets until the outlook for jobs shows marked improvement.