Japan MOF's Nakao: to act decisively on excess yen gains

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top currency tsar repeated determination to act firmly against excessive yen gains, saying its recent movements have been one-sided and do not reflect the country’s economic fundamentals.
“Our position is that recent yen appreciation is one-sided and doesn’t represent economic fundamentals,” Takehiko Nakao, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters at the Foreign Press Center Japan on Wednesday.
“If there is a big movement in currencies we’ll take decisive action if needed, that is our stance,” he said.
Japan will host a Group of Seven finance ministers’ meeting and separate annual gatherings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank next week.
