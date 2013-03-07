FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ to suffer $24 billion loss if yields rise 1 percentage point: deputy governor
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 7, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ to suffer $24 billion loss if yields rise 1 percentage point: deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security officer stands guard at an entrance of Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan would suffer 2.3 trillion yen ($24.6 billion) of unrealized losses if long-term rates rise by one percentage point, Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said in parliament on Thursday.

Japanese government yields have hit multi-year lows recently on monetary easing expectations, but there are some concerns of yields reversing course if the government continues issuing debt and neglects fiscal discipline.

The BOJ is a major holder of government debt, which it buys to support its super easy monetary policy.

($1 = 93.5200 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.