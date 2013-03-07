BOJ to suffer $24 billion loss if yields rise 1 percentage point: deputy governor

A security officer stands guard at an entrance of Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan would suffer 2.3 trillion yen ($24.6 billion) of unrealized losses if long-term rates rise by one percentage point, Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said in parliament on Thursday.

Japanese government yields have hit multi-year lows recently on monetary easing expectations, but there are some concerns of yields reversing course if the government continues issuing debt and neglects fiscal discipline.

The BOJ is a major holder of government debt, which it buys to support its super easy monetary policy.

($1 = 93.5200 Japanese yen)