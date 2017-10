Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda attends at a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has vowed to achieve 1 percent inflation in Japan within one year, as part of his pledges to become re-elected head of the ruling Democratic Party.

Noda will draw up plans to beat deflation and revitalize the economy. He also aims to carry out reforms to achieve a society without nuclear power generation, though he did not give any timeframe, according to his election pledges.