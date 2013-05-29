OECD: Japan's L/T rates could rise on delay in fiscal discipline

TOKYO (Reuters) - Any delay by Japan’s government in repairing public finances would raise the risk of a spike in Japan’s long-term yields, as its central bank pursues massive quantitative easing through purchases of government bonds, the OECD said on Wednesday.

The government needs to present a detailed and credible plan to achieve a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2020 and go through with planned increases in sales tax to show investors that fiscal discipline is still on track, the Paris-based think tank said.

The OECD’s warning comes amid a bond market sell-off that has pushed Japanese benchmark yields to a 13-month high as signs of an improving U.S. economy raised expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its own debt purchases later this year.

Japanese policy makers have so far expressed little concern about the rise in yields, but if worries about the country’s debt burden became a driving market factor that could prove to be a headache for the government and the Bank of Japan.

“With the introduction of quantitative and qualitative easing, any decision to delay fiscal consolidation could increase the risk of a run-up in long-term interest rates, with risks for the financial sector, fiscal sustainability and growth,” the OECD said in its economic outlook report.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government will announce an economic growth strategy next month, and the government is expected to reaffirm an earlier commitment to achieve a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2020.

The primary budget balance excludes debt servicing costs and income from new bond sales. It is an important measure of whether Japan can reign in its debt burden, which is the worst in the world at more than twice its $5 trillion economy.

The government is scheduled to raise the 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent next year and then to 10 percent in 2015, but some economists doubt Abe’s commitment to plan, because tax hikes could lower approval ratings.

A spike in yields could also complicate matters as that would increase the country’s debt servicing costs.

The OECD said Japan’s economy will grow 1.6 percent this year, slightly higher than a 1.4 percent growth forecast issued last month as exports accelerated and sentiment improved.

Japan’s economy will expand 1.4 percent in 2014, the OECD said, which is unchanged from its previous forecast.

In April, the BOJ launched a new quantitative and qualitative easing to nearly double the monetary base to 270 trillion yen ($2.64 trillion) by the end of 2014 to end two decades of stagnation and achieve 2 percent inflation in two years.

The OECD expects Japanese consumer prices to rise 1.8 percent in 2014, unchanged from its previous forecast.

The BOJ’s strategy rests on buying 7.5 trillion yen of long-term government bonds per month, roughly 70 percent of newly issued government debt. The purchases are so large that liquidity initially fell in the debt market, leading to a sudden rise in yields. ($1 = 102.3500 Japanese yen)