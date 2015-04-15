FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OECD says not concerned of delay in hitting Bank of Japan's inflation target
#Business News
April 15, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

OECD says not concerned of delay in hitting Bank of Japan's inflation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The OECD is not concerned about Japan’s delay in hitting the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target as it is due largely to declines in oil prices, its senior economist said on Wednesday.

“The first arrow (of Abenomics) was very effective in raising inflation expectations,” Randall Jones, a senior economist at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), told a news conference.

“We support the Bank of Japan’s policy. We’re not concerned we’re seeing a temporary delay” in hitting the inflation target, he said.

The OECD on Wednesday released its economic survey of Japan, which said the BOJ must continue buying assets aggressively to stably achieve its inflation target but avoid disrupting the bond market and fuelling asset bubbles.

Reporting by Stanley White and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
