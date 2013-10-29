FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan factory output rises 1.5 percent in September
October 29, 2013 / 11:58 PM / 4 years ago

Japan factory output rises 1.5 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker walks at a factory in Urayasu, near Tokyo March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese factory output rose 1.5 percent in September from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, rebounding from a decline in August and highlighting the strength of the economy as government policies bolster growth.

The rise was slightly less than a median market forecast for a 1.8 percent increase and followed a 0.9 percent decline in August, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 4.7 percent in October but decrease 1.2 percent in November, the data showed.

The government raised its assessment of output, saying it was picking up.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
