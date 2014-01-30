FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan December factory output rises 1.1 percent month on month
January 30, 2014 / 11:58 PM / 4 years ago

Japan December factory output rises 1.1 percent month on month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker runs a metal folding machine at a sheet metal processing company Yamada Manufacturing in Daito, Osaka prefecture, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yoko Kubota

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 1.1 percent in December, suggesting that robust domestic demand is underpinning the economy as consumers rush to beat a national sales tax hike in April.

The rise roughly matched a median market forecast of a 1.2 percent increase and followed a 0.1 percent drop in November.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 6.1 percent in January and increase 0.3 percent in February, data showed on Friday.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
