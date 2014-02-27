FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan January industrial output up 4.0 percent month on month
February 27, 2014 / 11:58 PM / 4 years ago

Japan January industrial output up 4.0 percent month on month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industrial output rose 4.0 percent in January, marking a second straight month of gains, government data showed on Friday, as companies ramped up production of cars and other goods to meet rising demand before a sales tax hike in April.

The month-on-month gain compared with economists’ median forecast for 3.0 percent growth and followed a 0.9 percent increase in December, the data from the Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 1.3 percent in February but decrease 3.2 percent in March.

The ministry maintained its assessment that industrial output is picking up.

To view the full tables, click on the METI website here

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

